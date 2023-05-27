Xi Jinping's call for open cooperation on tech 'could not be timelier': Gates

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said that the call for open cooperation on technology by Chinese President Xi Jinping "could not be timelier."



Addressing the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing via a live feed, Gates said that China, with its mix of expertise and experience and investment in innovation, would be able to make its contribution to the world by sharing its technology and lessons, reports South China Morning Post.



Gates said that issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, along with other challenges from food security to child welfare, do not stay within national boundaries.



"So we need to commit to working across boundaries to address them," Gates was quoted as saying.



"We need to mount a comprehensive, broad response (to issues like Covid-19) based on innovation and cooperation," the Microsoft founder said.



"China is already playing an important role in addressing complex global challenges, including future pandemics and food insecurity," he told the gathering.