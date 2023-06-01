Zimbabwe outlaws criticism of government ahead of elections

What is the 'Patriotic Bill?'

Much of the outcry over the so-called "Patriotic Bill" stems from one clause that criminalizes acts that damage "the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe."

In severe cases, those found guilty could face up to 20 years in prison, news agency AFP reported.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party have defended the bill, saying it encourages the country's over 15 million inhabitants to be "patriotic."

"This bill is not meant to curtail the existence of political parties but it is there to encourage the people of Zimbabwe to love their country and stop denouncing it," ZANU-PF lawmaker Joseph Chinotimba told Parliament.