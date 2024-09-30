A step towards pain-free living: Robotic-assisted partial knee replacement
Orthopaedic Dr Narayan Hulse is pioneering advanced robotics to revolutionise knee surgery and ameliorate patient recovery
Dr Narayan Hulse, an experienced orthopaedic surgeon with over two decades of experience, offers partial knee replacements that reinstate the full functionality of the knee with minimal invasion.
Dr Narayan Hulse, an orthopaedic surgeon in Bangalore, India, has acquired expertise in using Mako Millennium and robotics-assisted systems to perform joint replacement surgeries, especially partial knee replacement surgeries.
Having performed thousands of joint replacement surgeries, he states, 'Patients have regained their knee functionality and confidence after partial knee replacement surgeries. My approach to robotic-assisted replacement surgeries ensures precision in joint replacement and offers better joint functionality.'
Ms Vishaka Goyal, a co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and doctor discovery platform, asserts Dr Hulse's expertise in partial knee replacement surgery.
She states, 'Dr. Hulse is an exceptional doctor with highly successful surgeries. He extends all possible treatment options and support to his patients towards resolving their joint-related issues.'
Partial knee replacement (unicompartmental knee arthroplasty) involves replacing the knee joint's diseased part while retaining the knee's healthy parts. It is a less invasive procedure, and patients recover more quickly than those who undergo total knee replacement surgery.
Surgeons recommend partial knee replacement to treat localised knee damage due to osteoarthritis.
The minimally invasive procedure requires small incisions, resulting in less blood loss and post-surgical trauma, leaving behind negligible scars with speedy recovery. Since it is minimally invasive, patients can recover sooner and engage in everyday activities as quickly as possible.
'Partial knee replacements allow for the preservation of significantly more of the patients' natural knee joint while delivering pain relief and restoring joint function,' explained Dr Narayan Hulse.
Now, with better and enhanced robotic surgical technology, we can deliver the best possible results for our patients.
Dr Hulse takes advantage of the Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted Solution, which guarantees incredible accuracy in replacement surgery. The robotic systems enable accuracy in mapping by establishing a three-dimensional model of the patient's knee to ensure that the implant is rightly fitted to the body.
They can achieve this due to the reduced risk of complications and the possibility of making adjustments during the surgery.
The robotic-assisted solutions ensure minimal damage to the surrounding tissues, enabling quick recovery for patients.
Many patients of Dr. Hulse experience a better quality of life post-partial knee replacement surgery. As knee pain and limited mobility were significant issues encountered by these patients, they were resolved, and they could have an active lifestyle without any dependency.
Dr Hulse relates to patients' complaints of severe knee pain at rest and during movement because of progressive osteoarthritis. After thorough assessments, Dr Hulse recommends partial knee replacement surgery to overcome the pain and dependency on others for daily living.
After the surgery, patients complain of reduced pain and can bend the replaced knee comfortably compared to the other knee. Within a few days after the surgery, they can walk without the support of any caregiver and live and work normally.
Dr Hulse offers comprehensive guidance to his patients, encouraging and motivating them to walk with renewed confidence.
He mentions that all four ligaments, viz., ACL, PCL, MCL, and LCL, and the healthy articular cartilage are left intact as much as possible, which helps in regaining mobility after the surgery.
He advises patients to come forward for replacement surgeries as early as possible rather than bearing pain and discomfort along with being dependent on others.
About Dr Narayan Hulse
Dr Hulse, considered one of the best orthopaedic doctors in Bangalore, specializes in conventional and Mako robotic joint replacement surgery, arthroscopy, and pelvic–acetabular trauma.
He has performed over 7,000 joint replacements and was a pioneer in performing over 200 Mako robotic surgeries within the first five months of its launch in Karnataka and has now successfully completed over 1,500 robotic joint replacement surgeries, establishing himself as a leader in advanced surgical techniques.
Contact
638, 29th Main, 13th Cross
JP Nagar First Phase,
Near Ring Road, near Underpass,
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078
Email: hulseclinic@gmail.com
Phone: +91 9480260001
About Dr Hulse
With over 22 years of expertise, Dr. Narayan Hulse is a senior knee replacement surgeon in Bangalore. He has tremendous knowledge of all surgical tactics, which include traditional, minimally invasive, and robot strategies, and he has the insight for accurate analysis and replacement processes.
Dr Narayan Hulse, a competent orthopedist in Bangalore, has received education at prestigious establishments in the UK and Canada and is a posted author and surgical instructor. He also conducts fellowship packages for aspiring joint replacement surgeons, establishing his identity as an expert in orthopaedic treatment and care.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.