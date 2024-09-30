A step towards pain-free living: Robotic-assisted partial knee replacement

Dr Narayan Hulse, an experienced orthopaedic surgeon with over two decades of experience, offers partial knee replacements that reinstate the full functionality of the knee with minimal invasion.

Dr Narayan Hulse, an orthopaedic surgeon in Bangalore, India, has acquired expertise in using Mako Millennium and robotics-assisted systems to perform joint replacement surgeries, especially partial knee replacement surgeries.

Having performed thousands of joint replacement surgeries, he states, 'Patients have regained their knee functionality and confidence after partial knee replacement surgeries. My approach to robotic-assisted replacement surgeries ensures precision in joint replacement and offers better joint functionality.'

Ms Vishaka Goyal, a co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and doctor discovery platform, asserts Dr Hulse's expertise in partial knee replacement surgery.

She states, 'Dr. Hulse is an exceptional doctor with highly successful surgeries. He extends all possible treatment options and support to his patients towards resolving their joint-related issues.'

Partial knee replacement (unicompartmental knee arthroplasty) involves replacing the knee joint's diseased part while retaining the knee's healthy parts. It is a less invasive procedure, and patients recover more quickly than those who undergo total knee replacement surgery.

Surgeons recommend partial knee replacement to treat localised knee damage due to osteoarthritis.

The minimally invasive procedure requires small incisions, resulting in less blood loss and post-surgical trauma, leaving behind negligible scars with speedy recovery. Since it is minimally invasive, patients can recover sooner and engage in everyday activities as quickly as possible.

'Partial knee replacements allow for the preservation of significantly more of the patients' natural knee joint while delivering pain relief and restoring joint function,' explained Dr Narayan Hulse.