Oh my Knee! Is the pain age related or something else?

Understanding how joints operate can help to determine what causes arthritis. To support our weight and provide functional structure, our bones are thick and robust. Bones, on the other hand, contain nerves. Movement would irritate those nerves if there was nothing in between the connecting bones. On the ends of our bones, our bodies basically have a cap.



The shock-absorbing and load-bearing cartilage on the ends of bones is known as Articular cartilage. Joint fluid bathes healthy cartilage. Joint fluid is quite thick like engine oil and very cushioning at moderate speeds. It distributes the strain over the joint and protects it when you're doing heavy tasks. When you run at high speeds, however, it thins down and becomes considerably less thick, providing less resistance and allowing the joint to move very swiftly.



Dr. Biren Nadkarni, Sr. Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi explained that "people became inactive as a result of the pandemic and have been away from their fitness regimen and activities for the past two years. Now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, individuals should be cautious when returning to their pre-Covid lifestyle and exercise regimen," he added, adding that "people should test themselves for any bone-related issues that may have gone unnoticed because of the lockdown".



He further explains that "as we age, the cartilage in our joints can break down into little fragments, resulting in arthritis. These particles may float to the surface of the joint and become trapped there. This creates inflammation, which leads to the production of additional fluid. This causes swelling, irritation, and discomfort in the joints."



Early in the day, everyone has more substantial pain and stiffness. The fluid offers joints a more frictionless glide as the body moves. Pressure and stress, on the other hand, might cause the pain to reappear. As the cartilage wears down even further, the pain becomes much severe.