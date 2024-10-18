Bajaj Finserv’s commitment to financial inclusion through BHIM UPI

In a transformative step towards advancing financial inclusion, Bajaj Finserv is proud to announce the launch of its UPI Lite App, leveraging the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM UPI). This innovative application aims to enhance user experiences in digital payments, making transactions simpler and more secure for millions across India.

UPI payments have brought many changes in India’s payment system. With its real-time transaction capabilities, UPI facilitates instant money transfers directly between bank accounts. The introduction of the Bajaj Finserv UPI Lite App marks a significant milestone in making digital transactions more accessible to all, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The UPI Lite App is designed with a user-friendly interface that enables seamless navigation. Users can initiate transactions with just a few clicks, enhancing convenience in everyday transactions. This ease of use has made UPI the preferred choice for millions of users, fundamentally changing the way financial transactions are conducted in India.

One of the standout features of the UPI Lite App is its bank-agnostic approach. Users can link multiple bank accounts from different banks and set a unique UPI PIN. This flexibility allows them to make instant transactions without the hassle of remembering complex bank details. The app ensures that users can conduct transactions anytime, regardless of banking hours.

Bajaj Finserv’s UPI Lite App supports various transaction types, including person-to-person payments, merchant payments, and bill payments. This multifunctionality ensures that users have a one-stop solution for all their payment needs, facilitating cashless transactions across diverse platforms.