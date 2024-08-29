UP govt’s new social media policy: Huge payments for influencers, but at what price?

The Uttar Pradesh government has drafted a new digital media policy that allows it to pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to an influencer to promote its schemes. It also authorises legal action if “anti-national, anti-social or derogatory “ posts are put online.

The move triggered sharp reaction from the opposition, which has accused the state's BJP government of trying to stifle freedom of expression.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said “self-promotion “ using public money is a “new type of corruption “ while the Congress UP chief called it "undemocratic" and “anti-Constitution “.

The state government will pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to influencers and holders of these accounts after empanelling them on different social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube depending on their followers and subscribers.

The government will also take legal action against the social media operators, influencers, firm or agency concerned in case “objectionable content “ is uploaded, it stated.

“In case of uploading objectionable content on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, there is a provision for legal action against the concerned agency/firm as per rules. Under no circumstances should the content be indecent, obscene and anti-national, “ stated the press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The policy will also help create jobs, the statement noted.

According to the digital media policy, digital mediums like X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will also be encouraged to display content, videos, tweets, posts, reels based on the schemes and achievements of the state government by listing the related agencies or firms and issuing advertisements.

“With the release of this policy, the residents of the state who are residing in different parts of the country and abroad will be ensured to get employment in large numbers, “ it said.

For listing, each of X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube has been divided into four categories based on subscribers and followers, it said.