Lok Sabha polls 2024: Social media, influencers become campaign tools

As the country gears up for the world's largest electoral exercise, messaging platforms like WhatsApp and social media influencers have emerged as go-to mediums for political parties to influence voter psychology, ad gurus and political analysts say.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are extensively using social media to propagate their achievements and seek support from voters.

How parties are wooing voters

The BJP is trying to engage with voters by sending them a personalised 'Letter from the Prime Minister' on WhatsApp — which has over 500 million active users monthly in India — highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and seeking feedback from voters.

The party launched the website 'My First Vote For Modi,' which allows visitors to pledge to vote for Modi and submit a video stating the reason behind their choice. The website also hosts several short videos highlighting the development work done under the NDA government.

On the other hand, the Congress runs a Rahul Gandhi WhatsApp group in which the leader is said to interact with people and respond to their queries.

The circulation of WhatsApp information is monitored at the district level to ensure it reaches the masses and corrects the party's voter base.