2024 Lok Sabha polls: 12 seats in West Bengal to watch out for

The political battleground of West Bengal looks all set for yet another high-octane face-off. Elections will be held in seven phases between 19 April and 1 June.

The following are the 12 key parliamentary seats of the state to watch out for:

1. Kolkata Dakshin: Considered a prestige seat for the TMC for the legacy that party supremo Mamata Banerjee holds, the cosmopolitan seat of South Kolkata continues to remain a Trinamool bastion with all seven Assembly seats in the party kitty. Banerjee remained an unbroken six-term MP from this seat from 1991 to 2011, till she snatched state power from the Left Front.

Previous attempts by the BJP to dent Banerjee's popularity in the region came to a naught even after the TMC chief quit contesting the parliamentary polls. While TMC has repeated candidate Mala Roy, the sitting MP from the seat, the BJP is yet to name her challenger.

2. Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC's parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, is the sitting MP of this urban constituency of North Kolkata and has been re-nominated by the party. Bandyopadhyay won the previous polls by over 1.27 lakh votes, defeating his closest BJP rival.

The BJP is yet to announce its contestant from the seat. Bandyopadhyay's candidature, though, was mired in controversy with a section of TMC leaders like Tapas Roy (who has now defected to the BJP) and Kunal Ghosh voicing their opposition to him.

3. Diamond Harbour: TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is a two-term MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha segment and is a repeat candidate from the seat this time. In 2019 he won the seat by a margin of over three lakh votes, bagging over 56 per cent vote share.

Besides the BJP, the candidates of the Left-Congress alliance and the Indian Secular Front are also likely to remain in the poll fray.