BJP to move adjournment motions in Bengal Assembly against rural poll violence, TMC hits back

The BJP Tuesday said it will move two adjournment motions in West Bengal Assembly this week demanding immediate discussion on alleged violence during the rural poll and alleged atrocities against women in the state.

The ruling TMC hit back terming the saffron party's allegations "a pack of lies" and claiming that it is trying to make the situation in the state restive.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) told reporters outside the Assembly hall on Tuesday that the party expects Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay will allow the two motions so that the reported violence and rigging by the ruling TMC in the panchayat election held earlier this month is brought to the fore through debates.