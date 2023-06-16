Bengal panchayat polls: Governor visits violence-hit Bhangar, interacts with common people

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, the epicentre of the recent violence clashes over nomination for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Three people were shot dead and several others injured in two districts of West Bengal on Thursday, two people were killed at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, while another youth was gunned down by miscreants at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district.

"I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and the law of the land. Peace-loving people of Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise," he said.