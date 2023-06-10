Bengal panchayat polls: Parties petition HC for Central security, fearing violence

With the panchayat elections in West Bengal scheduled for July 8, the last date for filing nominations was to be June 15.

However, similar to the violent 2018 polls, chaos and tension marked the first day of filing nominations in West Bengal’s panchayat polls on Friday, June 9, with a Congress worker having been shot dead in Murshidabad. Was the timing deliberate to initiate unrest in the state? That's an obvious question.

This is far from the only question around the arrangements for the poll in the state, however. Some other questions are: Should the polls be held under the watch of the Centre or should the state police be trusted with maintaining law and order? Does the state election commission have the capacity to conduct the election in a single phase, and during the course of just one day, July 8, as notified this week? And yes, did the state election commission err by allowing just a week for filing nominations?

Observing that the time given for filing nominations is prima facie inadequate, the Calcutta High Court has already directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to file its response on the extension of dates, as well as its position on the deployment of Central forces during the poll process by Monday, June 12, when the matter will come up for hearing again.