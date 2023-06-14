West Bengal panchayat polls: Violence renewed alongside filing of nominations

Violence rocked parts of West Bengal over the filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat poll as activists of the ruling TMC and opposition parties clashed — prompting the police to use force to disperse the mob.

The violence over filing of nominations continued unabated for the fifth consecutive day in parts of South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts.

Supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and TMC clashed in Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas, nearly 30 km from Kolkata. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot, which resorted to baton charge to control the situation.

The ISF accused TMC of stopping its candidates from filing nominations, while the latter accused the former of inciting violence. Bombs were hurled and several cars were ransacked. Several activists belonging to the two parties were injured, the police said.