West Bengal panchayat polls: No violence will be tolerated, says Governor Bose
The governor called for an urgent meeting with the SEC and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators of violence during the poll process
Amid reports of violence during preparations for the local body elections in West Bengal, state governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday warned that no violence will be tolerated, and urged all stakeholders to ensure peace and harmony in society.
The Calcutta High Court is currently hearing two PILs, filed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, raising concerns about the conduct of the panchayat polls by the State Election Commission (SEC) and demanding an extension for the filing of nomination as well as the deployment of Central forces during the poll process.
"The elections in West Bengal will be conducted peacefully, and no violence will be tolerated", Bose told PTI after visiting the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an organisation founded by RSS ideologue P. Parameshwaran.
The governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society.
Bose, who received numerous requests for intervention from various political parties to ensure peace and harmony during the election, had called for an urgent meeting with the SEC and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators of violence during the nomination to the panchayat polls in the state.
Following the announcement of dates for the filing of nominations on June 8 and opposition parties contesting that a week's duration (June 9 to June 15) for the same is "inadequate" and "benefits the ruling party" — incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state.
Earlier in the day, the SEC directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1km-radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections.
The West Bengal panchayat polls are slated to be held on July 8 for over 70,000 seats.
With PTI inputs
