West Bengal panchayat polls: No violence will be tolerated, says Governor Bose

"The elections in West Bengal will be conducted peacefully, and no violence will be tolerated", Bose told PTI after visiting the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an organisation founded by RSS ideologue P. Parameshwaran.

The governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society.

Bose, who received numerous requests for intervention from various political parties to ensure peace and harmony during the election, had called for an urgent meeting with the SEC and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators of violence during the nomination to the panchayat polls in the state.