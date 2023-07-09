West Bengal: Toll in panchayat poll violence rises to 15

The toll in the violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal rose to 15 after a person was found dead in South 24 Parganas, and two others succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Sunday.

A person, identified as Abu Salem Khan, was found dead near a polling booth in West Gabtala in Kultali police station area. He had injuries on his head, they said.

He was known to be a TMC worker in the area, locals said.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the death.

Tension was palpable in the area, and a large police contingent was deployed to prevent any further flare-up.