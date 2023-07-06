State poll panel chief failed in discharging his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that people's lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8.

"You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC, you have failed in discharging your duties," he said.

"Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty," Bose said referring to the incidents of violence reported in different parts of the state including Bhangar, Basanti, Canning, and Dinhata.