Bengal panchayat polls: West Bengal Guv summons poll panel chief
This is the third time that C.V. Ananda Bose has asked Rajiv Sinha to appear before him
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha for a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening, June 25, in view of the incidents of violence in the panchayat elections, an official said.
This is the third time that Bose has asked Sinha to appear before him.
"The governor has asked Sinha to come to the Raj Bhavan for a meeting on Sunday evening. He will be asked about the current situation in the state, and why the violence could not be contained," the official said on Saturday.
Sinha, the former chief secretary of West Bengal, did not meet Bose on the earlier two occasions, stating that he was busy with election-related works.
West Bengal's rural areas will be voting in the panchayat elections on July 8.
