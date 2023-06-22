Bengal panchayat polls: Is there no neutral party to ensure law & order?

As West Bengal heads toward its panchayat elections on July 8, violence and political wrangling — that defined the week of filing nominations from June 9-15 — progressively worsens.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, June 21, ordered the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy 82,000 central forces personnel within 24 hours for the polls, specifying that the number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) should not be less than those requisitioned in the 2013 panchayat elections.

The decision of the HC comes against the backdrop of opposition parties claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is employing violence and intimidation tactics to discourage their candidates from filing nominations.

Violent clashes across several districts of the state has killed at least seven people, ever since the poll date was announced on June 8.