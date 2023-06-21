Bengal Panchayat Poll: CPI(M) worker shot dead; seven people died since poll dates announced

The ongoing violence on the last day of the July 8 Panchayat polls' withdrawal engulfs several parts of West Bengal (WB), and most political parties are blaming each other.

In the latest spate of violence, a 23-year-old CPI(M) worker succumbed to death today at Siliguri's nursing home due to injuries suffered during a clash at North Dinajpur district on 15 June (the last day of nomination filing for the panchayat polls).

A functionary said the party worker was allegedly beaten with sticks and suffered a bullet injury. He was in critical condition and was admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri.