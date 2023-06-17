Bengal panchayat polls: Govt, SEC to move SC against deployment of central forces

The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the order of the Calcutta High Court directing deployment of central forces throughout the state for the forthcoming panchayat elections.

The fresh decision to approach the Supreme Court is a complete twist to the SEC's earlier stand of abiding by the order of the Calcutta High Court and even "considering" the extension of the much-contested dates for filing nominations.

In fact, on June 15 — the last day of filing nominations, state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha said that he would abide by the Calcutta High Court order.