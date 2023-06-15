Mamata blames oppn for violence in panchayat poll nomination
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that some opposition parties are trying to create disturbances during the controversial panchayat poll nominations
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence while filing nominations for the panchayat polls — scheduled to be held on July 8.
Talking to reporters outside a party office at Maheshtala near here, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that those who "were non-performers" have been denied tickets by the party this time.
"Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state's image. The CPI(M) is behind today's violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)," she said.
Since the announcement of the nomination dates by the State Election Commission (SEC), opposition parties have raised several contentions. Following the hearing of two separate petitions filed by the BJP and Congress, the Calcutta High Court on June 13 ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.
However, despite security, violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls.
Moreover, the CM slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines