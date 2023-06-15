Mamata blames oppn for violence in panchayat poll nomination

"Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state's image. The CPI(M) is behind today's violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)," she said.

Since the announcement of the nomination dates by the State Election Commission (SEC), opposition parties have raised several contentions. Following the hearing of two separate petitions filed by the BJP and Congress, the Calcutta High Court on June 13 ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.