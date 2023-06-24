Bengal panchayat polls: Death toll mounts to 10, new clashes in Murshidabad

Woe is the West Bengal state election commission (SEC), as it continues to struggle to impose peace and order, while violence continues to break out in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

Amid continuing violence in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal, one person died in a blast in Beldanga in Murshidabad district on Saturday, taking the death toll of 10 since the announcement of poll date on June 8. (The district also witnessed the first casualty in poll-related violence 16 days ago, on 9 June, just as the filing of nominations commenced.)



The victim, who died in a blast, has been identified as Alim Sheikh, a resident of Kapasdanga village in Beldanga constituency. Police say initial investigations indicate he died when a crude bomb he was manufacturing exploded.