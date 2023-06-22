Bengal Panchayat Polls: Petition filed against TMC candidate for filing nomination from abroad

A petition was filed at the Calcutta High Court on June 22 alleging that a Trinamool Congress candidate had filed his nomination from Saudi Arabia during the nomination phase.

The petition was filed by CPI(M) alleging that TMC gram panchayat candidate from Kumarjole at Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district, Moinuddin Gazi, filed his nomination from abroad.

However, his nomination has been accepted by the local block development office raising questions on how a candidate could file his nomination from abroad when his personal presence is mandatory at the time of filing it.