Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces Kerala, Bengal candidates

Aiming to make inroads into political environments that have proved challenging for it thus far, BJP national general-secretary Vinod Tawde on Saturday announced the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, hinting at the party's readiness for the big contest.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the saffron party's list includes 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, 5 from Delhi, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu. It also replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces.

In Kerala, the BJP has fielded Union minister and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a constituency held by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor for three straight terms. For Chandrasekhar, this will be his first Lok Sabha contest.

As expected, BJP fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan from Attingal constituency, currently represented by Congress' Adoor Prakash.