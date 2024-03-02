Why did Gautam Gambhir quit politics just before Lok Sabha polls?

Ex-cricketer and East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced his exit from politics, and sought relief from his political duties by appealing to party president J.P. Nadda so that he could "focus on cricket commitments".

Known as the late BJP leader Arun Jaitley's protégé in Delhi's political circles, Gambhir wrote on X: “I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!”

Though Gambhir's sudden exit from politics surprised many, it was not unforeseen. Gambhir's disenchantment with politics has been brewing beneath the surface for some time. Despite actively fanning the BJP's communal agenda on social media, and propagating PM Modi's line, the former cricketer failed to earn the goodwill of the party high command, said BJP watchers.

However, observers also attribute Gambhir's sudden withdrawal from politics to his tumultuous relationship with fellow party member and Vishwash Nagar MLA O.P. Sharma.

A significant incident occurred at a party function last year when Gambhir's supporters attacked Sharma in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The incident led to calls from a section of the BJP's Delhi unit for action against the MP. Sharma accused Gambhir of engaging in multiple verbal altercations, both before and after the event.