Why Gautam Gambhir, MP, needs a crash course in anger management

It seems Gautam Gambhir needs a course in anger management – and now, the latest spat between the two-time World Cup winner, a sitting BJP MP, TV pundit and a IPL mentor, with erstwhile India teammate S. Sreesanth during a masala tournament where both are playing - seems to have taken the cake and the bakery.

It all happened during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match earlier this week when the two hotheads got involved in an exchange of words after Gambhir dispatched the former Indian paceman over the fence a few times. Sreesanth, in a video posted on his Instagram handle, accused the former Indian opener of calling him a ‘fixer’ a number of times and things came to such a head that the umpires had to separate them.

Gambhir replied with a cryptic tweet on Thursday, insinuating that the pacer was trying to seek attention, which again met with an immediate riposte from Sreesanth – who called the batter an ‘arrogant and utterly classless individual.’ Now, it’s becoming a case of your words against mine and what unfortunately weighs against Sreesanth is that his credentials are not above board after having served a seven-year ban for alleged spot-fixing with two other teammates in IPL 2013.

However, does that entitle Gambhir to insult a former colleague with whom he has shared dressing rooms for years and were teammates on both occasions when India won the T20 World Cup and the 50-overs showpiece in 2011? It seems that the angry, soon-to-be middle aged man of Indian cricket surely needs to grow up.