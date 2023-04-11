IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's impulsive 'anger' back on show again

Asked what’s it between the two Delhi stalwarts in a YouTube video years later, Gambhir said it wasn't anything personal. ‘’That's why there was nothing personal (then) and there never will be personal against Virat. I say it again and again that what he's achieved, I am not surprised. That’s the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he’s transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he's worked on his skills is tremendous’’, Gambhir said.

Incidentally, Gambhir has also not held back on commenting about sensitive issues like the resumption of India-Pakistan cricket when most of his peers side-stepped the issue by saying that it’s both governments’ prerogative. Speaking ahead of the arch rivals’ clash in 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE, Gambhir had no qualms about saying that if the neighbours don’t engage in bi-lateral cricket, they should stop playing in multi-nation events as well.

Like it or lump it, but the Delhi man is not going to mend his ways in a hurry.