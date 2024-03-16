Lok Sabha 2024: Kharge questions logic behind long-drawn polls as ECI announces 7-phase schedule

Kharge said conducting polls in seven phases meant that nearly all the development works would be stopped.

"Stopping nearly 70-80 days, imagine how the country will progress? Because of the election code of conduct...materials will not be supplied. The budget will not be spent. So according to me, this is not good. He could have completed within three or four phases," he said.

"So, it is easy for people also to get their businesses completed, infrastructure everything. It should have helped but anyways Modi is Modi," he added.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from 19 April with the counting of votes scheduled on 4 June for the world's biggest election exercise, according to the announcement by the Election Commission.