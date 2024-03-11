Kharge dares PM: Act against those talking about changing Constitution
Congress president says BJP aims to get a massive mandate only to amend the Constitution according to its needs
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP over Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks about amending the Constitution, saying such a move would cause "upheaval" in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the matter.
He also accused the BJP of being against social justice and secularism as enshrined in the Constitution, and said though many of its leaders and MPs have made such statements in the past, the prime minister has remained silent so far.
"Why is Prime Minister Modi keeping silent on the issue? Several leaders have made such remarks in the past and this is not the first time that a BJP or RSS leader has talked about amending the Constitution. Why should the prime minister allow BJP leaders to speak like this? He should clarify," he said at a press conference.
Terming this a serious matter, he said, "If he (PM) has the courage he should speak out against those who make such remarks. They (BJP) are against social justice and secularism enshrined in the Constitution. This is not a good mindset, this will create upheaval in the country if you want to change the Constitution."
Asked what kind of upheaval he foresees, he said, "if social justice is denied to the poor and oppressed, they will not remain silent. If the BJP continues to speak with such a mindset, the people are watching them, their remarks, views and sentiments, and will decide accordingly in the 2024 elections."
The Congress president said the BJP aims to get a massive mandate only to amend the Constitution according to its needs as its leaders are against social justice to the poor and oppressed classes, and secularism.
Kharge's attack came after Hegde, at a gathering in Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, said the BJP needed a two-third majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".
Kharge said, "I have to say sadly that the Constitution has not been fully accepted by the BJP." He claimed that on the one hand, PM Modi states that the Constitution will not be changed and on the other, he makes his people say they need a two-third majority to amend it.
This statement has been made not by any fringe element but a BJP MP, Kharge said. That is why PM Modi says 400-plus seats for the NDA as they want to amend the Constitution, he claimed.
"If anyone in my party makes such remarks I will remove them, if they (BJP) have the courage they should do it.... If they believe in B.R. Ambedkar, they should remove such people from their party and not give them tickets," the Congress chief said.
"Unless Modi sahib agrees, how can anyone speak like this? The BJP leadership has sent many a leader packing in the past. Then why is the prime minister silent so far?" he asked.
On whether the Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc are together on the issue, he said, "We are fighting together and we will continue to fight together." He said the INDIA parties have been fighting against unemployment, price rise, and issues of farmers and the youth, and will continue to fight together.
A six-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, Hegde is known for his hardline views, and his comments have sparked controversies in the past too. The BJP on Sunday dubbed Hegde's remarks his "personal opinion", and sought a clarification from him.
