Kharge dares PM: Act against those talking about changing Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP over Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks about amending the Constitution, saying such a move would cause "upheaval" in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the matter.

He also accused the BJP of being against social justice and secularism as enshrined in the Constitution, and said though many of its leaders and MPs have made such statements in the past, the prime minister has remained silent so far.

"Why is Prime Minister Modi keeping silent on the issue? Several leaders have made such remarks in the past and this is not the first time that a BJP or RSS leader has talked about amending the Constitution. Why should the prime minister allow BJP leaders to speak like this? He should clarify," he said at a press conference.

Terming this a serious matter, he said, "If he (PM) has the courage he should speak out against those who make such remarks. They (BJP) are against social justice and secularism enshrined in the Constitution. This is not a good mindset, this will create upheaval in the country if you want to change the Constitution."