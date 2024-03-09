Congress developed infrastructure, BJP taking credit: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said though his party was instrumental in developing the country's infrastructure, the ruling BJP was trying to take credit for it. He also said the Congress can be strong at the national level only if it is strengthened in Mumbai, and added that the city unit has an enormous task of rebuilding the organisation.

Kharge was speaking after inaugurating a day-long convention of Mumbai Congress workers via video link.

"It is the responsibility of each and every party worker in Mumbai to strengthen the Congress. Mumbai and Congress have an old relationship as the party was founded here on 28 December 1885. Several decisions like the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) were conceived in the state by the Congress before being adopted at the national level in the form of legislation," he said.

"If you forget history, you can't do anything in future. It is the responsibility of the Congress to tell the new generation about what it did for the country," the party chief added.