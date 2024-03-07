Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Gujarat, joint welcome by Congress, AAP

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) entered Gujarat from neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday, and the Congress MP was given a welcome by local leaders and workers of his party as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The yatra reached Jhalod town of Dahod district in Gujarat from Rajasthan at around 4.45 pm. People gathered at the spot to welcome the Wayanad MP shouted slogans hailing him. Many of them also tried to click selfies with the Congress leader.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Shaktisinh Gohil, leader of Opposition Amit Chavda and others were present to welcome Gandhi.

Earlier, the Congress promised right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youth in a series of assurances made by Gandhi at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. If the party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled and a law enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks, he said, addressing a gathering as part of BJNY.