BJNY: Congress demands full disclosure on electoral bonds, proof of BJP corruption

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 6 March said conducting a caste census and providing legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price for crops will be the first two decisions of the Congress government after coming to power.

Taking part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra along with Gandhi in tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of not wanting the names of purchasers of electoral bonds to be disclosed.

In a change in the yatra's schedule, it will enter Rajasthan on Thursday instead of Wednesday evening, a party leader informed.

Speaking in Badnawar town, Rahul Gandhi said caste census would be a revolutionary step, "as big as the green revolution and white revolution".

"The moment we come to power at the Centre, we will conduct this exercise. The second thing we will do is to provide a legal guarantee for MSP," he said.

A caste census will enumerate the exact population of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes, reveal their financial status and representation in various institutions, Gandhi said.

Population of STs in the country is eight per cent, but "if you take the list of top industrialists and managements of top companies, you will not find a single person belonging to this eight per cent group," he claimed .

"Same is the situation in the media. You will not find a single big journalist belonging to backward, Dalit or ST categories. It's the same with TV anchors as well as media owners," he claimed.

Among the top 90 IAS officers who "allocate the entire country's budget", there is not a single tribal person, Gandhi said, adding, "this is called social injustice, and it is happening in every institution."

The country has been captured by "three to four percent of people" and no one else can enter this class, he said.