BJNY: Rahul Gandhi blows a kiss to BJP supporters cheering for Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) witnessed a surprise encounter in Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh today, 5 March, as BJP supporters cheered "Modi! Modi!" while his convoy passed through the area.

The Congress leader halted the procession to engage with the chanting BJP workers, even blowing them a kiss in response.

The yatra, which entered BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 2 March, encountered this group of BJP supporters led by corporator Mukesh Dubey, who was raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the Nyay Yatra route.

Rahul Gandhi, upon spotting the group, paused the convoy to interact with them, exchanging greetings and handshakes as the BJP workers shouted "Jai Shri Ram".

Following the brief exchange, Rahul Gandhi returned to his vehicle, waving and blowing them a kiss before continuing the journey.

Speaking to PTI afterwards, BJP corporator Dubey mentioned Rahul Gandhi's gesture in response to their slogans, stating he had welcomed Gandhi and even presented potatoes to the Congress leader.

"I told Rahul Gandhi that you are welcome," he said.

The yatra proceeded to Ujjain later in the day, where he would visit the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.