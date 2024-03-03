Rahul, Akhilesh, Lalu attend 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday arrived in Bihar's capital Patna to attend the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', which is being seen as a show of strength for the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The rally, which has been organised by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is being attended by top leaders including national president Lalu Prasad, his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI general secretary D. Raja.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has also reached the venue.

The historic Gandhi Maidan, a sprawling public ground situated in the heart of the city, is choc -a-bloc with supporters of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), a coalition comprising the Congress, RJD and Left parties, which was sharing power in the state until the abrupt recent exit of chief minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United).