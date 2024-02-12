Bihar: Nitish wins trust vote, Tejashwi critics’ hearts

As expected, Nitish Kumar, who had the backing of 128 MLAs in the Assembly, won the trust vote by 129 votes (some reports say 130) but not without much drama in the House and outside. While two RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) MLAs switched sides to the treasury benches, at least one JDU (Janata Dal United) MLA was said to have been detained by state police overnight in Nalanda and brought to the House under police escort.

It was, however, former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who stole the show with a stellar speech in which he mocked the treasury bench, saying, “You take such pride in Modi’s guarantee, can you guarantee that chief minister Nitish Kumar will not switch sides again?”

The day had started with the governor’s address, in which he listed the various achievements of the government, including "giving 3.5 lakh jobs since 2020" when the BJP-JDU coalition was in power in the state.

A no confidence motion was passed against the speaker, RJD MLA Avadh Bihari Chaudhary, which received 125 votes.

The trust vote took place two weeks after Nitish Kumar jumped ship for the third time since 2020. During the day, reports suggested that three RJD MLAs (Prahlad Yadav, Neelam Devi and Chetan Anand) had switched over to the NDA bloc.