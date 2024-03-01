Kharge points to PM's 'deafening silence' over Gujarat suicide rate

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted the governments at the Centre and in Gujarat over the "high suicide rate" in the BJP-ruled state, and alleged they have failed to fulfil their promises of creating new job opportunities for youths.

He also said the prime minister's "silence on this grave human tragedy in his home state is deafening", and urged the Gujarat government to prioritise the well-being and safety of citizens and take action to address the problem that has cast a dark shadow over the state.

"It is with grave concern and profound disappointment that I address the distressing revelation brought to light by the Gujarat government regarding the shockingly high suicide rates," he said in a statement.

The Congress chief said the latest data presented in the state Assembly underscores the harrowing reality that under the rule of the BJP government, more than 25,000 lives have been lost to suicide over the past three financial years, with nearly 500 of them being students.

He said the statistics paint a grim picture of a populace grappling with despair, hopelessness, and unaddressed grievances. In a state that boasts of progress and prosperity, it is unconscionable that so many citizens have felt compelled to take their own lives, Kharge said.

"This is another example of the BJP's double-engine misgovernance that has already inflicted several injustices on the country. Its state and Central governments have failed to fulfil their promises of releasing and filling job vacancies and creating new job opportunities," he said. "The prime minister's silence on this grave human tragedy in his home state is deafening."