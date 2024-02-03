Our fight is against RSS and BJP, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday, 3 February, said Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under adverse conditions to save the country's democracy and constitution and if this struggle fails people will suffer under the Modi government.

Kharge thanked Gandhi on behalf of the Congress and said that his decision to take out Yatra was perhaps the biggest step taken by any leader in the party so far.

He is seeking justice for all including youth, women, farmers and poor people. Despite such adverse situations and cold conditions, he is taking out the Yatra. He is fighting against the atrocities of the BJP government, Kharge said at the 'Nyay Sankalp Sammelan' rally in East Delhi.

"This fight is to save democracy and the constitution of the country. If you fail to support the Congress in this fight, you will become a slave of Modi," Kharge said.

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president charged him with not fulfilling his promises to provide jobs to the youth and recover black money generated in the country.

"What is Modi's guarantee? His guarantee is not fulfilling promises," Kharge said.

He accused the prime minister of trying to "impose his views on the country and punishing everyone for gaining power".