Intimidating opposition leaders by making PMLA provisions more draconian is part of BJP toolkit: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said "forcing" former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to resign after setting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him is "a blow to federalism".

Soren resigned as chief minister on Wednesday evening after over seven hours of questioning by the ED on money laundering charges linked to an alleged land fraud case. Thereafter, he was arrested by the agency.

Subsequently, it was announced that Soren had challenged the ED probe and his arrest in a writ petition in Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday but the matter was not heard and is likely to be mentioned on Thursday for hearing.

Targeting the government over the development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said agencies such as the ED, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the Income Tax Department "are no longer government agencies, now they have become the BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'."