Is arrest really imminent or inevitable for Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren?

The past few weeks have been agog with reports of the imminent arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. Both ignored repeated summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for ‘questioning’.

Both chief ministers refused to appear, saying the summons were politically motivated and the timing suspicious because of the impending Lok Sabha elections barely three months away.

Every time newspapers and TV channels reported the imminent arrests, apparently based on unattributed ED sources, speculation within the BJP or the government reached fever pitch, and in the case of Kejriwal — obviously because Delhi Police is under the Union home ministry unlike Jharkhand Police — there was heightened police deployment, movement and barricading around the chief minister’s residence.

Politically, the arrest of the two chief ministers is deemed risky for the BJP, which would not like to mess up the script it has readied for the general elections. The arrests can wait until the BJP returns with an even greater majority than in 2019. What does it gain electorally or politically by allowing the two chief ministers to say they have been targeted maliciously for political reasons?