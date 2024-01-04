BJP wants me arrested: Kejriwal after skipping third ED summons

A day after skipping the Enforcement Directorate’s third summons in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP wants him arrested, so that he can’t take part in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“My biggest asset is my honesty. These people (BJP) want to malign my image by making false allegations and sending false summons,” he claimed.

Addressing the media, the CM said, “My lawyers told me that the summons sent to me by ED are illegal. I have sent a detailed reply to ED that why is this summon illegal. But they did not answer even a single thing of mine. This means that they do not have an answer to what I say, and they also believe that this summon is illegal.”

The CM asked whether he should follow an ‘illegal notice’. He said, “If a legally correct summon comes, I will comply with it. Their (BJP) purpose is not to investigate. Their motive is to stop me from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.”

He said that it has been two years since this investigation started but "now just before the Lok Sabha elections, summons have been sent to me. Their (BJP) aim is not to interrogate me, their aim is to call me on the pretext of questioning and arrest me so that I cannot campaign in the Lok Sabha elections”.