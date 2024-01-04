Delhi liquor case: Security outside Kejriwal residence, AAP claims will be arrested

Security has been heightened outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid claims that he might be arrested, following his decision to skip appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Atishi and Sandeep Pathak, have suggested that Kejriwal's home could be raided, leading to increased police presence in the area.