Delhi liquor case: Security outside Kejriwal residence, AAP claims will be arrested
Police barricades have been set up around Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's home amid his repeated refusals to comply with ED summons
Security has been heightened outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid claims that he might be arrested, following his decision to skip appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Atishi and Sandeep Pathak, have suggested that Kejriwal's home could be raided, leading to increased police presence in the area.
Kejriwal, in a letter to the ED, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation but contested the legality of the notice, questioning its timing right before the polls.
AAP sources have alleged that the roads leading to Kejriwal's residence were blocked, and police personnel were deployed at all gates in preparation for the ED raid.
However, the Delhi Police countered these claims, stating that the heightened security was primarily to manage the media presence, which had increased since the AAP leaders' announcement of a possible raid.
They clarified that the security measures were not aimed at preventing the chief minister's own staff from entering.
As Kejriwal continues to evade the ED summons, the AAP contends that the BJP-led Centre is using these legal actions to hinder his involvement in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The situation remains tense, with conflicting reports about the nature of the increased security around Kejriwal's residence.
Reacting to the development, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri asked what other option the ED has.
"Should the law be different for the poor and the rich?" asked Bidhuri. "When a pickpocket targets someone, the police land up at his door for arrest. Here it is a question of misappropriating crores of rupees."
"An agency has been sending summons to him (Kejriwal) but he is asking them questions instead. What option does the ED have except reaching his doorstep?" added Bidhuri.
Kejriwal has received summons to appear before the ED three times in this case, with the most recent one being sent on 21 December 2023, directing him to appear for questioning on Wednesday, 3 January.
He has, however, evaded the ED's questioning so far and, in a letter addressed to the ED assistant director, explained his non-compliance by referencing the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, Republic Day preparations and the Enforcement Directorate's perceived approach of "non-disclosure" and "non-response" in the excise policy case.
