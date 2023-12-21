Kejriwal skips ED questioning again, says summons issued at behest of "political rivals"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 21 December skipped the second summons issued by the ED, alleging "they were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition".

Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday. The chief minister left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, 20 December.

Kejriwal sent his reply to the ED on Wednesday in which he said the summons do not specify whether he was being called as "a witness or a suspect" or as the "chief minister, Delhi or the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener".

He said the fresh summons -- issued on 18 December -- should be revoked, withdrawn, and recalled.

"The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but for extraneous considerations at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of opposition to the ruling dispensation at the Centre to create sensational news in the final few months leading up to the Parliamentary elections in early to mid 2024," read the reply.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is part of the INDIA opposition bloc.