ED unable to find single penny in excise policy case, desperate attempt by BJP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate searches at the premises of party Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, will not yield anything as the ED has been unable to find a single penny in last one year in the money laundering probe, and it was part of a desperate attempt by the BJP before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said that sensing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is using its last desperate attempt by raiding the premises of political opponents and journalists.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, “For the last one year we are looking at what they are making about the liquor scam. Till date they have been unable to find a single penny, despite that they have carried out 1,000 raids and arrested many but no recovery has been done till date.”

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, the AAP leader said, “They have made several accusations against us. They have alleged bus scam, road scam, water scam, electricity scam and many others. And for the last one year they have been carrying out an investigation into liquor scam. Till date they have not got anything and even at Sanjay Singh they will not get anything.”