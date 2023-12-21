ED probe into excise case attempt to stop AAP's growth, popularity: Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy was an attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party's growth and popularity.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the second summons issued by the ED, alleging that they were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Atishi alleged, "The ED has been investigating this case for the last two years. In the history of India, no other policy has been investigated as much as this policy by a central agency." Atishi claimed the ED could find no evidence of wrongdoing despite raiding several locations linked to AAP leaders.

After two years of investigation, not even a penny of ill-gotten money could be found by the CBI or the ED, she claimed. "They raided Manish Sisodia's (former deputy CM) residence, offices and other places, but couldn't find anything, yet they arrested him. They are targeting Arvind Kejriwal now," she alleged.