20 years of looting pushed Jharkhand into backwardness, says Hemant Soren

Asserting that his government was working to uplift the economic condition of Jharkhand, chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the state had a surplus budget when it was formed but over the last 20 years its resources were "looted" by the people who ruled it.

Addressing a public meeting in Manjhari block in West Singhbhum district, he said people became poor because of this loot and they were forced to migrate to other states in search of livelihood.

"Jharkhand was born strong and healthy but the previous governments turned it weak. Jharkhand had a surplus budget when it came into being but the governments that came to power thereafter looted and sucked the blood out of it to such an extent that it turned into a 'BIMARU' state," he said.

"The people became poor and unemployed because of this loot, which forced them to migrate to other states in search of livelihood," he added.

Soren said that after two years Jharkhand will turn 25, comparing it to a youth who is ready to shoulder all responsibilities of his family.

He said 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your schemes and your government at your doorstep) programme was aimed at pulling the state out of its backwardness by reaching the welfare schemes to the people at their doorsteps.