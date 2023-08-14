Hemant Soren seeks time from ED in land grabbing case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with the land grabbing case.

He was asked by the ED to record his statement in the matter on Monday.

Last time, Soren was questioned in connection with the illegal mining case for around 10 hours along with his wife at the ED's Ranchi based office.

In the land grabing case, the ED has arrested 13 persons. including an IAS officer.

On July 8, a raid was conducted at the residence of Chief Minister's legislator representative Pankaj Mishra.