ED makes fresh arrest in Jharkhand land fraud money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prem Prakash, an alleged local muscleman, as part of its ongoing money laundering probe linked to a land "grabbing and fraud" case in Jharkhand, official sources said on Friday.

Prakash was arrested by the ED last year in August in a separate money laundering case being probed in the state related to alleged illegal mining. He was lodged in a jail in judicial custody here.

He was arrested in the alleged land scam case after the ED moved a local court and sought his custody, the sources said.

Prakash is stated to have political links.