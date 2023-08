ED freezes property of arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother

The property was gifted to Nirmala by her mother, Lakshmi who had reportedly purchased it from a person by clearing a huge loan availed from a bank. The ED officials had earlier sent a notice to Nirmala to appear before the officials on Wednesday, but after she did not turn up, the department then issued a notice to freeze the property.

The Enforcement Directorate has served a notice to Nirmala, wife of Ashok Kumar, said Brijesh Beniwal, the assistant director of the department, adding that the action of freezing the property has been taken under Section 17 (1-A) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The action, according to the notice, was endorsed by Piyush Yadav, Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources told IANS that the ED has already sent a communication to the Sub Registrar's office, Mela Karur on the action taken by the department in freezing the property of Nirmala.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the job-for-cash scam on June 14. He is currently in five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was interrogated for the third consecutive day on Thursday.