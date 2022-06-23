"Enforcement Directorate has been reduced to taking ‘Enforced Directives’ from Modi Govt"

The National Spokesperson of Congress party, Prof Gourav Vallabh said that the Enforcement Directorate has been "reduced to taking ‘Enforced Directives’ from the Modi Government". He was addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Commenting on the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, Vallabh said that these are "cheap tricks" that the ruling dispensation has resorted to after all its claims in the last 8 years failed. "Its incompetence is showing itself across all spheres", he added.

The Congress spokesperson said that it "is a clear case of maligning his (Rahul Gandhi's) reputation and a mere political stunt. All the central agencies have been reduced to pawns in the hands of the government. All these agencies have been queuing up to collect their blindfolds only to make a mockery of themselves."

The Congress leader raised various issues which demand the attention of the Enforcement Directorate, but unfortunately the once reputed agency has now just become a tool in the hands of the present regime, he said.