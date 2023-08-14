TN Minister Senthil Balaji's brother in ED custody

It is to be noted that the Enforcement Directorate had recently confiscated a 2. 5-acre property in Karur where a sprawling mansion was constructed in the name of the wife of Ashok Kumar, Nirmala.

The ED has also in its recent 3000-page charge sheet against Senthil Balaji mentioned that Ashok Kumar was one of the main links for all the financial dealings of the minister.

Sources informed IANS that the ED has taken Ashok Kumar into custody for questioning him along with Senthil Balaji to get to the bottom of the huge transactions conducted by the brothers.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 on charges of taking money for providing jobs in the transport department while he was a minister in the previous AIADMK government. The ED has charged him under PMLA Act.