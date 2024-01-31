ED arrests Hemant Soren in money laundering case after resignation as Jharkhand CM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) leader Hemant Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case, official sources said.

Before his arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister to governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and was then taken to the ED office in state capital Ranchi.

Sources claimed the 48-year-old Soren was "evasive" in his replies during his questioning, and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court in Ranchi, and will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said. They also said the agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. He was first quizzed on 20 January.

The JMM leader was shown the typed statements he recorded with the agency and before taking him in custody, his signatures were sought on these documents. It was, however, not clear if he signed them.